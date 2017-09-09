Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In this ever-changing world we call 2017, at least there are two constants we can always look to: George Clooney hates Donald Trump. And George Clooney hates Steve Bannon. He’s let his vast disdain for both men known ever since the inauguration, scoffing that our president is a bonafide member of the “Hollywood elite” with all of his acting credits despite advocating against this so-called tony group. But with Bannon, Clooney switches gears a bit and seems to enjoy taunting the ex-Chief Strategist about the many Hollywood failures he has endured: Most prominently, the “Shakespearean rap musical about the L.A. riots” Bannon wrote that never made its way to the big-screen. And Clooney really wants you to remember that fun fact. “Steve Bannon is a failed fucking screenwriter, and if you’ve ever read [his] screenplay, it’s unbelievable,” Clooney told a group of journalists at the Toronto International Film Festival. “Now, if he’d somehow managed miraculously to get that thing produced, he’d still be in Hollywood, still making movies and licking my ass to get me to do one of his stupid-ass screenplays.”

In fact, don’t expect Clooney to cool it on the Bannonian insults anytime soon. “I like picking fights. I like that Breitbart News wants to have my head,” he continued. “I’d be ashamed 10 years from now if those weaselly little putzes, whose voices are getting a lot higher every week as this presidency starts to look worse and worse weren’t still [after me].” So in the meantime, once again, we’d like to beg this question to Clooney: How can we obtain that Shakespearean rap musical screenplay?