In one of television’s most confusing finales in recent memory, Dan Humphrey was revealed to be Gossip Girl’s titular cyber-stalker throughout the show’s six seasons. How is this possible? The power of imagination! The timeline doesn’t line up, and if we’re being frank, Lonely Boy just wasn’t the a-ha! reveal we were hoping for at the time. Someone who would’ve been an apt replacement: Dorota, the delightful Polish maid who dutifully served the Waldorf family for decades, as she was privy to the many secrets of the show’s leading characters for years. Zuzanna Szadkowski, the actress who portrayed Dorota, also agrees with this. “I totally did [think Dorota was Gossip Girl] and I also kind of hoped it would be, and then I was a little disappointed that it wasn’t,” she explained in a new Cosmopolitan interview. “It was funny because in the final episode there’s a scene where Mayor Bloomberg says, ‘I thought it was Dorota.’ That was my favorite thing, that the mayor actually mentioned my name.”

In fact, Szadkowski revealed how the majority of people on-set didn’t know who Gossip Girl was until that scene was actually filmed, which caused a lot of annoyance among the actors: “They were just handing us pages with big, blacked-out blocks and being like, ‘Well, we’ll get to it!’” Well, at least Dorota and Vanya got a lovely ending.