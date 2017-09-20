Gwyneth Paltrow Wants to Take Goop ‘in the Field,’ Maybe to Flint, Michigan

Photo: Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Nordstrom

Goop is going “Vice-y,” according to its leader Gwyneth Paltrow. (Vice, but with nice bookshelves. Vice, but with glowing descriptions of conscious uncoupling. Vice, but about a $55 stone in your vagina.) Paltrow spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about leveraging her celebrity for her Goop ambitions and whether she wants to direct (a definitive no). Paltrow revealed that she’s interested in taking Goop “in the field,” developing a TV show that will take viewers to see real people share their wellness stories on a brighter, bolder platform. Gwyneth Paltrow wants this show to be “Vice-y.” Per THR:

You’ve mentioned a TV show. Would it be an Oprah-style talk show? Good morning! (Laughs, doing her best Oprah impression.) No, what we are thinking of doing is a TV show with the working title “The Radical Wellness Show.” I would be going into the field and talking to any number of doctors, scientists, civilians, people in crisis in Flint, Michigan, where there is something to uncover and confront about wellness. We would want it to feel more Vice-y in its vibe, but we’re just in the brainstorming phase. We signed on with Ben Silverman’s production company, Propagate, to help us formalize and pitch it.

Paltrow says she’s “a target in a way most entrepreneurs are not,” because she wants the Goop brand to be bigger than her Hollywood celebrity. But — and we’re just spitballing here —maybe it’s because she’s suggesting Goop will pivot to video in Flint, Michigan.