You really never know what you’re going to get from Harrison Ford, except the guarantee he will be an entertaining talk show host. While complaining about how Blade Runner 2049 filmmakers talked to Ryan Gosling weeks or maybe even months before they gave him a call, Ford repeatedly scrambled to recall his costar’s name. “Did you say Rosling?,” Ryan Gosling laughed to a straight-faced Ford. The Force Awakens actor claims he specifically recommended Ryan Gosling for the film without even knowing the La La Land star was likely to be cast, so excuse Harrison Ford if he forgets Ryan Gosling’s trash name once in a a while. Unless Harrison Ford meant to recommend someone named Gyan Rosling, in which case an unfortunately named actor really lost out on the opportunity of a lifetime.