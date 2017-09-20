Being alone is beautiful, according to Harry Dean Stanton’s Lucky. The ornery loner is right within Stanton’s wheelhouse: He’s a 90-year-old atheist begrudgingly on the path to enlightenment. This exclusive scene from Lucky, Stanton’s final role before he died last week — shows the character talking to his friend Howard (David Lynch) after the escape of his tortoise, Roosevelt. “There are some things in this life that are bigger than all of us,” Howard roars, “and a tortoise is one of them!” Lucky, directed by veteran character actor John Carroll Lynch, will be released September 29.