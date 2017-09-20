By

Tags:

Watch Harry Dean Stanton Argue With David Lynch About Tortoises in Lucky, His Final Role

Being alone is beautiful, according to Harry Dean Stanton’s Lucky. The ornery loner is right within Stanton’s wheelhouse: He’s a 90-year-old atheist begrudgingly on the path to enlightenment. This exclusive scene from Lucky, Stanton’s final role before he died last week — shows the character talking to his friend Howard (David Lynch) after the escape of his tortoise, Roosevelt. “There are some things in this life that are bigger than all of us,” Howard roars, “and a tortoise is one of them!” Lucky, directed by veteran character actor John Carroll Lynch, will be released September 29.

See a Clip of Harry Dean Stanton in Lucky, His Final Role

  • REGISTER
Sign up with a social account:

Don’t worry. We will never post to your social media account without your permission.

or create an account

We’ve sent a registration confirmation email to .

Please follow the instructions in the email within 48 hours to complete your registration.

Forgot Your Password?

Enter your email address or username and we’ll email instructions on how to reset your password.

This username or email is associated with a Facebook account.

Log in with your social account:
Check Your Inbox

We’ve sent you an email with instructions on how to reset your password.

Welcome! You are now a registered user of NYMag.com, TheCut.com, Vulture.com, ScienceOfUs.com and GrubStreet.com.

Want more? Subscribe to our daily newsletters.

  • Constant news updates on politics, business, media, and real estate.

  • Breaking news and analysis on all the latest TV, movies, music, books, theater, and art.

  • Get the latest fashion, beauty, and shopping news and recommendations.

No Thanks

We're sorry. You must confirm your registration within 48 hours of submitting your registration request. Please register again.

You are already registered. Please log in.

Reset Your Password

Enter a new password

Your password has been successfully changed.

Please log in.