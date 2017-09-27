After several women have stepped forward to accuse Harry Knowles of sexual assault, the Ain’t It Cool News founder is taking a leave of absence from his movie site. Earlier in the week Indiewire reported assault allegations from a former Alamo Drafthouse employee, Jasmine Baker, who said she could “not stay silent any longer.” Baker recounted being groped by Knowles, who co-founded Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas along with Alamo Drafhouse’s Tim League. The movie theater has since announced that it has cut ties with Knowles. Today several other women also shared similar stories of harassment, with one anonymously providing screen grabs of lewd direct messages sent by Knowles to her through Twitter. Knowles announced his hiatus from AICN on social-media on Tuesday, writing that his sister would be taking over his roll in his absence.
