Having Left Fox News, Meghan McCain Might Be Joining The View

It takes a very special conservative to hash it out every single week day with Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg. Now that The View’s resident libertarian has announced her departure, that choice role might fall to one Meghan McCain, at least according to CNN. McCain previously co-hosted on Outnumbered, Fox’s own version of a View-style female panel show, with one added male guest. The Republican author and daughter of Senator John McCain announced her departure from the network last week. McCain would be taking the place of Jedidiah Bila on The View, as Bila’s last day on the ABC daytime talkshow was Monday.
