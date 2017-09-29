It’s the fast and the furious, septuagenarian style: Following up her impressive turn in a car-racing franchise, Helen Mirren is behind the wheel again, this time with Donald Sutherland. The pair play an aging couple on a pilgrimage in their RV to see Ernest Hemingway’s house in Key West. Sutherland’s character suffers from Alzheimer’s, and along the way his wife tries jogging his memory with slideshows of their earlier years. The Leisure Seeker is based on the 2009 novel of the same name by Michael Zadoorian. See it in theaters January 19, 2018.