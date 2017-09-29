By

Tags:

Helen Mirren and Donald Sutherland Pack Up Their Winnebago and Hit the Road in The Leisure Seeker Trailer

It’s the fast and the furious, septuagenarian style: Following up her impressive turn in a car-racing franchise, Helen Mirren is behind the wheel again, this time with Donald Sutherland. The pair play an aging couple on a pilgrimage in their RV to see Ernest Hemingway’s house in Key West. Sutherland’s character suffers from Alzheimer’s, and along the way his wife tries jogging his memory with slideshows of their earlier years. The Leisure Seeker is based on the 2009 novel of the same name by Michael Zadoorian. See it in theaters January 19, 2018.

Helen Mirren, Donald Sutherland in Leisure Seeker Trailer

  • REGISTER
Sign up with a social account:

Don’t worry. We will never post to your social media account without your permission.

or create an account

We’ve sent a registration confirmation email to .

Please follow the instructions in the email within 48 hours to complete your registration.

Forgot Your Password?

Enter your email address or username and we’ll email instructions on how to reset your password.

This username or email is associated with a Facebook account.

Log in with your social account:
Check Your Inbox

We’ve sent you an email with instructions on how to reset your password.

Welcome! You are now a registered user of NYMag.com, TheCut.com, Vulture.com, ScienceOfUs.com and GrubStreet.com.

Want more? Subscribe to our daily newsletters.

  • Constant news updates on politics, business, media, and real estate.

  • Breaking news and analysis on all the latest TV, movies, music, books, theater, and art.

  • Get the latest fashion, beauty, and shopping news and recommendations.

No Thanks

We're sorry. You must confirm your registration within 48 hours of submitting your registration request. Please register again.

You are already registered. Please log in.

Reset Your Password

Enter a new password

Your password has been successfully changed.

Please log in.