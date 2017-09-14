The Fyre Festival of Classical Music Just Imploded in Rhode Island

Photo: NCMSRI

How long has it been since influencers and unassuming, rich music fans descended upon the Bahamas expecting a luxury festival only to be met with the “mass chaos” of Fyre Festival? It looks like the implosion of that fest has been nearly mimicked by a New England classical-music event. Newport Contemporary Music Series, according to the Boston Globe, billed itself as a world-class, star-studded shindig, but ended up leaving orchestra musicians and soloists unpaid. Paul Van Anglen was in charge of the July festival, booking work or appearances from three classical-music heavy hitters: Philip Glass, four-time Oscar winner André Previn, and Lord of the Rings composer Howard Shore. Instead of a smashing success, orchestra musicians recalled a failure of “epic proportions that will go down in the Boston freelancing lore of nonpaying gigs.” The musicians allege the Newport Contemporary Festival owes an estimated $120,000 in unpaid orchestra musicians fees, plus tens of thousands more for unpaid soloists and other costs.

Van Anglen blames the loss of a key donor at the last minute for the failure of the festival. But by the musicians’ account, problems with the festival arose long before they weren’t paid. When Van Anglen couldn’t secure a proper venue, he suggested hosting the Philip Glass Ensemble in a high-school auditorium. When Glass’s producer scheduled a site visit, she said Van Anglen didn’t show up. (He told the Globe he didn’t think he needed to go.) A cellist from New York said she got suspicious when she didn’t receive sheet music before rehearsals. Others reported Van Anglen could barely make it through conducting the three concerts that played. “He couldn’t count to four sometimes,” a bass player told the paper. “It was the most inept conducting I’ve probably ever seen, and that’s counting grad students.” Then, the morning of a rehearsal in July, Van Anglen apologized and the musicians were let go. Their payments either bounced or were canceled. Van Anglen says he’s paid a handful of musicians a total of around $6,500. The young conductor, living at home with his mother, said he hopes to use a mix of private donors and a bank loan to pay the musicians back.