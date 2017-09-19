Winner of the 2016 presidential election popular vote Hillary Clinton watched some of Donald Trump’s speech in front of the U.N. General Assembly today, and she has some notes. Like, maybe don’t refer to the leader of a hostile nation with nuclear capability as “Rocket Man” in a formal setting? Also, while the What Happened author has your attention as a guest on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, she’ll just go ahead and spitball the outline of a speech she thinks a United States president could theoretically give under these circumstances — not that she’s thought about it for decades or anything.
