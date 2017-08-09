Hillary Clinton’s upcoming book What Happened, which offers a Clinton’s-eye view on Bernie Sanders, Donald Trump, and her entire 2016 Presidential run, will be released on September 12. However, she’s holding off on a visit to The Daily Show until early November, presumably because there’s no more appropriate way to memorialize the one year anniversary of her defeat by Trump (give or take a week) then just getting into it with Trevor Noah. Comedy Central announced Friday that the former Democratic nominee will stop by on Wednesday, November 1 to discuss her new memoir. In the meantime, Clinton has a Late Show with Stephen Colbert appearance scheduled for September 19. Maybe next November, all you’ll want is to commemorate that one really, really good Daily Show interview with Hillary Clinton, and that’s it. You don’t know that won’t happen.
