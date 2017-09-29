We Were This Close to Getting Idris Elba As Gaston in Beauty and the Beast

As a specimen, yes, he’s intimidating, but despite that, Idris Elba was somehow passed over for the role of Gaston in the new Beauty and the Beast. (Granted, we got Luke Evans, but still, this stings.) Speaking with People’s Jess Cagle, Elba revealed that he recorded a tape for this year’s live-action adaptation. “I honestly love musicals. I auditioned for Beauty and the Beast. I really did, for Gaston,” Elba told People. “I called and said, ‘Listen, I want in!’ So somewhere they have a tape of me singing.” Elba says he likes Evans, but might we suggest a re-shoot: Elba as Gaston, Evans as the Beast, Dan Stevens as Belle? Now that’s a team we’d prefer to be onnnnnnn!