It is a fact that Elizabeth Banks is signed on to direct a rebooted Charlie’s Angels movie. It is now a possibility that Kristen Stewart could be in it. According to Variety, “sources” say Stewart is being looked at for a role in the ladies’ detective agency, and that the studio, Sony, is also looking into other big names you wouldn’t immediately associate with Charlie’s Angels, like Lupita Nyong’o. But of course, words like “eyed for” and “interested in” are very preliminary and very vague. Who among us is not interested in recruiting Lupita Nyong’o or Kristen Stewart for most things we do in life? Who wouldn’t be “interested in” signing up Lupita to go grocery shopping after work, or eyeing Kristen for a night out at a dive bar? They’re just doing their due diligence. But if this actually ends up happening, our interest in this reboot just went way up. Think of how many Personal Shoppers a Charlie’s paycheck could subsidize!