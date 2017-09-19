Photo: Warner Brothers

Two years ago it was reported that Zack Snyder was developing a TV series for HBO based on the graphic novel Watchmen by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons. He was the likely choice, if not the most exciting one, to spearhead a small screen adaptation since he also directed the feature film from 2009. Clearly, nothing came of that news since we’re in 2017 and there’s still no Snyder-lead Watchmen effort to binge, but then back it June it was reported that Damon Lindelof would get a go at the infamously “unadaptable” project for HBO. That announcement could have just as easily turned to vaporware, but according to Lindelof’s Instagram, work on a new version of Watchmen seems to have begun.

Day One. A post shared by Damon (@damonlindelof) on Sep 19, 2017 at 10:49am PDT

The object in the photo is apparently a recreation of a trophy that was given to the first Night Owl in Watchmen when he retired from the superhero business. (He opened an auto shop and wrote a memoir, which is a real change of pace.) If Lindelof is only at day one we are still a long ways off from welcoming the Watchmen back into our homes, but if there’s anyone who could delight in the puzzle that is putting these pages to screen, it’s the guy who brought us The Leftovers.