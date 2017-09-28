J.J. Abrams Is Making a Live-Action Remake of This Beloved Anime

Photo: The Answer Studio

J.J. Abrams will produce a live-action version of Japan’s most popular anime movie. Your Name, released last year, became the highest-grossing film ever to come out of Japan. Paramount Pictures, Abrams’s Bad Robot, and Japan-based Toho Co. are turning Your Name into a live-action feature, with Arrival screenwriter Eric Heisserer adapting the script. Created, written, and directed by Makoto Shinkai, Your Name tells the story of a boy and a girl who discover they can swap bodies, and travel through space and time to find one another and stop a looming disaster. In a statement, Shinkai said he’s excited for the adaptation: “When such a work is imbued with Hollywood filmmaking, we may see new possibilities that we had been completely unaware of — I am looking forward to the live-action film with excited anticipation.” There’s no word on casting at this early date, but you’d best believe it’s going to be an issue.