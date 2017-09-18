Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Look, the majority of tonight’s Emmy nominees were forced to hold back a strangled cry of raw despair when they lost. Jackie Hoffman just did a slightly worse job of stifling it than everybody else. The Feud actress visibly shouted “Damn it!” after losing to Laura Dern, vibrating with comic distress as the Big Little Lies star took the stage to receive her award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie. It’s called acting, Jackie. Never to let them see you cry. Or in this case, howl in Laura Dern-related rage.

Best moment of the #Emmys so far: Jackie Hoffman yelling "dammit!!" when she lost to Laura Dern pic.twitter.com/euCWaRFsAy — Adam Feldman (@FeldmanAdam) September 18, 2017

Hoffman then took her over-the-top wrath to Twitter, taking out her anger in a series of anti-Laura Dern tweets that hopefully few people actually took seriously, because if they did, good lord. If only Shailene Woodley would have won, surely she would have let Jackie Hoffman accept the award in her place. It’s not like she would have cared. Shailene doesn’t even own a TV.

Laura Dern had famous parents. Forgive me for being from real people #elitism #Emmys2017 — Jackie Hoffman (@JackieHoffman16) September 18, 2017

I hear that Laura Dern runs a child porn ring #soreloser Emmys2017 — Jackie Hoffman (@JackieHoffman16) September 18, 2017

I hear that Laura Dern looted art from Nazi victims — Jackie Hoffman (@JackieHoffman16) September 18, 2017

I hear the media actually taking my reaction seriously? Are you kidding me? — Jackie Hoffman (@JackieHoffman16) September 18, 2017