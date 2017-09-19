Jada Pinkett Smith Denies Being a Scientologist, Says She’s Just Sci-Curious

Jada Pinkett Smith has engaged with many of the world’s religions, but she’s not saying which she subscribes to. Last week, Leah Remini said that Smith is a Scientologist: “I know Jada’s in. I know Jada’s in. She’s been in Scientology a long time,” Remini told the Daily Beast, adding that the Smiths partially funded the New Village Leadership Academy, a now-closed school in Calabasas, California, where many of the staff were Scientologists. On Monday night, however, without addressing Remini’s accusation directly, Smith wrote a thread on Twitter running down her religious practices. She’s lit Shabbat candles, prayed in mosques, and read the Bhagavad Gita, but that doesn’t mean she practices any of those religions. And while she “appreciates the merits of Study Tech,” she isn’t a Scientologist.
Apparently, Smith’s religion isn’t Scientology, it’s the theology of being really, really nice.
