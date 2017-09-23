It appears Kyle MacLachlan might be on the receiving end of some post-Twin Peaks: The Return blues. (With a finale like that, who wouldn’t be?) So much so that he’s actually traveling around the country with his very own Red Room à la Lynch, with James Corden learning this the hard way when he tried to start up a simple conversation with our dear Agent Cooper before the show. What, James, you can’t speak in backwards sentences? Or effortlessly bend your arms backwards? This isn’t amateur hour!