This November Waitress is getting some added star power when Grammy-award winning singer Jason Mraz joins the cast for a ten-week run, reports Variety. His stay at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre will mark the pop star’s debut on Broadway, but Mraz should feel right at home with the material. Mraz previously recorded two of the songs from the musical, “Bad Idea” and “You Matter to Me,” with the show’s music and lyric writer Sara Bareilles on her 2015 album What’s Inside: Songs from Waitress. He is slated to take over the role of Dr. Jim Pomatter, the doctor the titular waitress falls in love with, despite being married to another man and pregnant. The late fall addition of Mraz would seem to be a savvy business decision, as his stint coincides with New York’s holiday tourism boom. The show currently stars Betsy Wolfe and Will Swenson.
