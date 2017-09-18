Photo: Getty Images

Jen Kirkman has now entered the tense back-and-forth between Tig Notaro and Louis C.K. over a One Mississippi scene about sexual harassment in the workplace. In One Mississippi’s second season, a young female employee has to stand alone with her male boss in his office, as he begins touching himself under his desk. It’s a scene eerily reminiscent of an old Gawker blind item about a male comedian forcing younger female comedians to watch him masturbate, which was, at the time, thought to be about Louis C.K. As Tig Notaro promoted the show, she asked that C.K., who has an executive producer credit on her show although the two haven’t spoken in some time, address allegations that he had behaved inappropriately with women in the industry. (C.K. responded to Notaro’s comments by saying that he’s not sure why Notaro is talking about this.) One of those women was Jen Kirkman, who alluded to an inappropriate exchange with a comedian she toured with: “This guy didn’t rape me, but he made a certain difficult decision to go on tour with him really hard,” she said on her podcast, I Seem Fun, in a now-deleted episode. “Because I knew if I did, I’d be getting more of the same weird treatment I’d been getting from him.”

Now, Kirkman has responded to Notaro’s comments, and further clarified what she meant back in 2015 on her podcast. Kirkman told the Village Voice that she’s friends with Notaro, but isn’t sure why the One Mississippi star is bringing this up. Per the Village Voice:

“There are rumors out there that Louis takes his dick out at women. He has never done that to me,” Kirkman asserts. “I never said he did, I never implied that he did.” She continues, “What I said was, when you hear rumors about someone, and they ask you to go on the road with them, this is what being a woman in comedy is like — imagine if there’s always a chance of rain over your head but [with] men, there isn’t. So you go, ‘Should I leave the house with an umbrella, or not?’”

Kirkman said she’s not sure if the rumors about Louis C.K. are true, but that she deleted the podcast episode because she felt her meaning was misunderstood. “Sometimes there’s nothing there. I think this might be a case of there’s nothing there,” Kirkman told the Voice. “If I’m wrong, I’m wrong, and if any women want to come forward and say what he’s done, I’ll totally back them, because I believe women. But I just don’t know any.”