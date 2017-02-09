Darren Aronofsky doesn’t want you to know absolutely anything about his newest psychological-thriller, Mother!, before it hits theaters on September 15, and we guess that’s cool with us is it means getting more clips of Michelle Pfeiffer terrorizing young ingénues in decrepit houses. Behold! A tease for the film does just that, with Pfeiffer taunting an intimidated Jennifer Lawrence about not having kids and wasting her youth away. It only lasts 40 seconds, but frankly we could watch this play out for 40 hours.