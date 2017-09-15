Operating on the verge of total exhaustion thanks to her press tour for Mother! and also the grueling experience of shooting Mother!, Jennifer Lawrence stopped by Late Night With Seth Meyers last night to put in some more hard work. Namely, she drank wine, chatted with Seth about horror movies, and told a story about the time she got in a bar fight in Budapest. Though really, as she explains, she wishes she could be home in sweatpants nursing her hangover. Truly, this is something every late-night guest must be thinking, and we’re glad J. Law is finally admitting it.
