Jennifer Lopez Donates $1 Million to Puerto Rico in the Wake of Hurricane Maria

Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Reports out of Puerto Rico paint a dire picture five days after Hurricane Maria made landfall, with streets flooded, buildings destroyed, and the entire island’s electrical grid out of commission. Due to the destruction wrought by the Category 4 storm, residents might not have electricity for weeks or potentially months. Jennifer Lopez, who took to Instagram to ask fans for their support, has pledged $1 million to Puerto Rico’s recovery efforts out of the proceeds from her current Las Vegas show. Joined by Governor Andrew Cuomo on Sunday, Lopez spoke at New York’s Javitz Center about her efforts to rally around the hurricane’s victims. “Alex Rodriguez and I, who are both New Yorkers, are using all our resources and relationships in entertainment, sports and business to garner support for Puerto Rico and the Caribbean,” she said. In addition to A-Rod, Lopez is working with Mark Cuban, the Dallas Mavericks’ J.J. Barea, ex-husband Marc Anthony, and the New York Yankees to raise money and ship necessities like generators to the island. Said Lopez, “We are working day and night to identify the needs.”