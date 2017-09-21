Latest News from Vulture

Jessica Williams Might Finally Be Getting Her Own TV Show

She’ll reunite with The Incredible Jessica James’s Jim Strouse on the comedy.

2:39 p.m.

How Reed Morano Created The Handmaid’s Tale’s Emmy-Winning Look

“We tried to get our voice in the first three episodes so that after I left, everybody would know what to do.”

2:12 p.m.

Dan Harmon Has a Message for the Misogynist ‘Knobs’ Harassing His Female Writers

“I want to scream at my computer: ‘You idiots, we all write the show together!’”

2:04 p.m.

Matthew Broderick Will Narrate Fox’s Live Christmas Story Musical

The musical airs Sunday, December 17.

12:26 p.m.

Netflix Pulls Children’s-Show Episode for Inappropriate Drawing (It Was a Penis)

Maya the Bee and the phallic drawing that made parents very upset.

12:22 p.m.

Beyoncé’s First Post-Twins Performance Is a Hurricane Benefit Concert With Jay-Z

She’ll be back onstage on October 17.

11:51 a.m.

This Comics Page Is a Master Class on Empathy and Structure

It teaches us about layouts and trauma, all at once.

11:37 a.m.

Wes Anderson’s Isle of Dogs Trailer Is Stop-Motion Animation Heaven

Woof!

11:24 a.m.

Sean Spicer Is Still Gloating About His Emmys Cameo, Says Even Trump Liked It

Ugh.

11:00 a.m.

Here’s How Cardi B Could Beat Taylor Swift on the Charts

It’s “Bodak Yellow” versus “Look What You Made Me Do” and the stakes are higher than they might initially seem.

10:53 a.m.

Sam Bee Thinks Trump Could Learn About Free Speech From the Juggalos

“My god, that insane clown is right!”

10:41 a.m.

Gaga: Five Foot Two Is a Superficially Intimate Look at an Awkward Phase

Lady Gaga’s behind-the-scenes documentary premieres on Netflix this week.

10:31 a.m.

Woodshock Is an Intriguingly Starry-eyed Trip to Nowhere

Kate and Laura Mulleavy’s directorial debut isn’t light on ideas, it just never completes them.

10:30 a.m.

Arcade Fire’s Win Butler Reflects on Everything Now’s ‘Misunderstood’ Rollout

Arcade Fire front man Win Butler responds to critics of the band’s fake-news rollout for Everything Now.

10:28 a.m.

Tom Hanks Initially Thought Chris Hemsworth Would Be a Better David S. Pumpkins

As it turns out, he did have some questions.

10:00 a.m.

How Whitney Cummings Learned to Write Roast Jokes

One comedian’s origin story.

9:51 a.m.

Families of Pilots Who Died in American Made Crash Partially Blame Tom Cruise

One of the pilots killed in a plane crash had called American Made the most dangerous project he had ever encountered.

9:41 a.m.

Murder on the Orient Express Trailer: All Right, Who Killed Johnny Depp?

Kenneth Branagh’s remake arrives November 10.

9:27 a.m.

Lillian Ross Was One of the Best Reporters on the Arts, and Life Itself

There were never very many writers like her.

9:00 a.m.

The 30 Best Female-Led Horror Films of All Time

From Alien to Halloween.