Jessica Williams Might Finally Be Getting Her Own TV Show

At last, it looks like Jessica Williams is finally getting her own show. Not The Daily Show as everyone had long hoped (Trevor Noah’s staying put there through 2022), but one she’ll helm and star in. Deadline reports that, apparently after some network competition, Williams is headed to Showtime for a comedy in which she’ll play a Brooklyn sci-fi writer, a dope job made only doper by all her natural dopeness. She’ll reunite with Jim Strouse, whom she collaborated with on her Netflix film The Incredible Jessica James, to write and executive produce the series; Strouse will direct. Did we mention it’s gonna be incredibly dope?
