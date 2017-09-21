Latest News from Vulture

9 mins ago

Finally, a TV Show Will Bring Together Dylan McDermott and Dermot Mulroney

Mulroney will appear on McDermott’s upcoming series L.A. to Vegas.

24 mins ago

Jessica Williams Might Finally Be Getting Her Own TV Show

She’ll reunite with The Incredible Jessica James’s Jim Strouse on the comedy.

2:39 p.m.

How Reed Morano Created The Handmaid’s Tale’s Emmy-Winning Look

“We tried to get our voice in the first three episodes so that after I left, everybody would know what to do.”

2:12 p.m.

Dan Harmon Has a Message for the Misogynist ‘Knobs’ Harassing His Female Writers

“I want to scream at my computer: ‘You idiots, we all write the show together!’”

2:04 p.m.

Matthew Broderick Will Narrate Fox’s Live Christmas Story Musical

The musical airs Sunday, December 17.

12:26 p.m.

Netflix Pulls Children’s-Show Episode for Inappropriate Drawing (It Was a Penis)

Maya the Bee and the phallic drawing that made parents very upset.

12:22 p.m.

Beyoncé’s First Post-Twins Performance Is a Hurricane Benefit Concert With Jay-Z

She’ll be back onstage on October 17.

11:51 a.m.

This Comics Page Is a Master Class on Empathy and Structure

It teaches us about layouts and trauma, all at once.

11:37 a.m.

Wes Anderson’s Isle of Dogs Trailer Is Stop-Motion Animation Heaven

Woof!

11:24 a.m.

Sean Spicer Is Still Gloating About His Emmys Cameo, Says Even Trump Liked It

Ugh.

11:00 a.m.

Here’s How Cardi B Could Beat Taylor Swift on the Charts

It’s “Bodak Yellow” versus “Look What You Made Me Do” and the stakes are higher than they might initially seem.

10:53 a.m.

Sam Bee Thinks Trump Could Learn About Free Speech From the Juggalos

“My god, that insane clown is right!”

10:41 a.m.

Gaga: Five Foot Two Is a Superficially Intimate Look at an Awkward Phase

Lady Gaga’s behind-the-scenes documentary premieres on Netflix this week.

10:31 a.m.

Woodshock Is an Intriguingly Starry-eyed Trip to Nowhere

Kate and Laura Mulleavy’s directorial debut isn’t light on ideas, it just never completes them.

10:30 a.m.

Arcade Fire’s Win Butler Reflects on Everything Now’s ‘Misunderstood’ Rollout

Arcade Fire front man Win Butler responds to critics of the band’s fake-news rollout for Everything Now.

10:28 a.m.

Tom Hanks Initially Thought Chris Hemsworth Would Be a Better David S. Pumpkins

As it turns out, he did have some questions.

10:00 a.m.

How Whitney Cummings Learned to Write Roast Jokes

One comedian’s origin story.

9:51 a.m.

Families of Pilots Who Died in American Made Crash Partially Blame Tom Cruise

One of the pilots killed in a plane crash had called American Made the most dangerous project he had ever encountered.

9:41 a.m.

Murder on the Orient Express Trailer: All Right, Who Killed Johnny Depp?

Kenneth Branagh’s remake arrives November 10.

9:27 a.m.

Lillian Ross Was One of the Best Reporters on the Arts, and Life Itself

There were never very many writers like her.