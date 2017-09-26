Jimmy Kimmel has had an emotional, exhausting experience publicly arguing against the Graham-Cassidy healthcare bill (and any bill that don’t provide comprehensive coverage for everyone), but the late night host is still committed to doing what he does best: intentionally having a sick baby so he can go toe-to-toe with Republican politicians and pundits for the next three to seven years. Oh, wait, that’s not how any of that works? Fair enough. In addition to thanking Senator John McCain for opposing the new legislation, which now looks less and less likely to pass, Kimmel praised Maine Senator Susan Collins. Snuffing out the bill’s chances now is not only the right thing to do, it’ll free up Senator Collins for even more important things, like flushing all the clowns out of her state’s sewers by 2020.