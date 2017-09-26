On Tuesday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host was finally able to celebrate the death of Graham-Cassidy, the latest GOP health-care bill that won’t get a vote in the senate. Last week, Jimmy Kimmel played a huge part in steering the conversation against the Obamacare replacement, with his monologues that packed a punch while explaining, in layman’s terms, the problems with the legislation. Kimmel originally ditched his apolitical reputation months before when he revealed that his son needed an open-heart surgery shortly after birth, and called on politicians to protect other families in similar circumstances by ensuring that any future health-care system guaranteed no lifetime limits to coverage or discrimination against pre-existing conditions.

After praising Senator John McCain, one of the three Republican “no” votes that stopped the bill from coming to the Senate floor, Kimmel offered a solution for fixing the problems in the current system. “Look, I’m not a congressman, I don’t want to tell you how to do your jobs, but here’s how to do your jobs,” Kimmel said. “Instead of writing a bill by candlelight on a Bazooka wrapper in the back of a Senate broom closet and then lying about what it will do, try this: hold a bunch of hearings.” Kimmel recommended the senate call on a committee of health-care experts to formulate a plan that would help the most Americans. “I know it sounds crazy, but sometimes you have to think inside the box,” Kimmel quipped.