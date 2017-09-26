See John Travolta and His Various Lace-Front Wigs Star in the Gotti Trailer

Yo, Gotti: John Travolta stars as the notorious Gambino crime family boss John Gotti in this new biopic. Kelly Preston, Travolta’s real-life wife, plays Gotti’s wife, Victoria. “HBO made a Gotti movie in 1996, but his death, which was horrible, hasn’t been covered too much,” director (and esteemed Pussy Posse member) Kevin Connolly told Entertainment Weekly. “That’s a different angle that we’re going to explore.” Gotti promises to chart the boss’s ascent and descent over the course of three decades. See Travolta as Teflon Don when Gotti is released December 15.
Comments