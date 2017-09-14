It looks like John Wick and his dog will try to fend off the legions of international assassins after him in a third installment of the action series. According to Variety, the hitman brought out of retirement will up his already insane kill count in “John Wick: Chapter Three” on May 17, 2019. To date, the franchise has raked in over $260 million worldwide. When last we left Keanu Reeves’ titular character in “Chapter Two,” a global bounty was placed on his head and he was excommunicated from the string of hotels across the world that cater to assassin clientele, the Continentals. There’s no word yet as to whether this third chapter will be directed by Chad Stahelski, who directed the first two “John Wick” movies.
Comments