Latest News from Vulture

11:05 p.m.

American Horror Story Recap: The People In Your Neighborhood

This is a remarkably subtle and sinister story.

10:00 p.m.

Theater Reviews: On the Shore of the Wide World and Fucking A

New work from Simon Stephens and Suzan-Lori Parks.

9:28 p.m.

Jordan Klepper Starts Petition to Impeach Hillary Clinton on The Opposition

He also wants to start the anti pho movement.

8:45 p.m.

The Disaster Artist Is Peak James Franco, and the Best Thing He’s Ever Done

James Franco’s retelling of the story behind the cult film The Room brought down the house.

8:05 p.m.

Benedict Cumberbatch Is a Grieving Dad in The Child In Time Trailer

The 90 minute drama will air on PBS in 2018.

7:02 p.m.

Roman J. Israel, Esq., is a Formula Movie with a Doozy of a Twist

What diminishes the movie is the same thing that holds you: Denzel Washington’s magnetism.

6:49 p.m.

All The Time Rami Malek Spent Practicing Freddie Mercury’s Moves Is Paying Off

A video has surfaced of Malek filming Queen’s Live Aid performance from 1985.

5:29 p.m.

An Appreciation of Molly’s Therapist’s Office on Insecure

Eat your heart out, Nancy Meyers.

5:23 p.m.

75 BoJack Horseman Jokes You Probably Missed in Season 4

The best callbacks, Easter eggs, and running gags.

5:14 p.m.

Liam Neeson Is Done With Action Movies, No Matter How Much You’ll Pay Him

“Guys, I’m sixty-fucking-five.”

5:12 p.m.

Watch Esperanza Spalding Make a 10-Song Album in 77 Hours

She’s streaming the writing and recording of her new album via Facebook Live.

4:35 p.m.

Everything You Need to Know About Louis C.K.’s Controversial New Movie

Is it really about Woody Allen? Does it address those rumors?

4:27 p.m.

Radiohead’s ‘Lift’ Video Is Literally a Downer

It takes place in an elevator.

3:59 p.m.

YouTuber PewDiePie Apologizes for Using the N-Word During Livestream

“In the heat of the moment, I said the worst word I could possibly think of, and it just sorta slipped out.”

3:30 p.m.

Was Twin Peaks: The Return Worth It for Showtime?

The network likely doesn’t regret its decision to spend the summer hangin’ with Agent Cooper.

3:19 p.m.

Angelina Jolie’s First They Killed My Father Is Frustratingly Inert Cinema

Is it unequivocally shitty to be the person lamenting the cinematography in Angelina Jolie’s Khmer Rouge movie?

2:26 p.m.

Emmys 2017: Who Will and Should Win in the Limited-Series Races?

Our predictions for Big Little Lies, Feud: Bette and Joan, The Night Of, and more.

2:01 p.m.

Here’s What We Know About Rick and Morty’s Evil Morty

And awaaaay we go.

1:08 p.m.

Revisiting One of the Greatest Superhero Stories, Kingdom Come

The 1996 story has lessons that creators and publishers should heed.

11:39 a.m.

A Deep Dive Into BoJack Horseman’s Dementia Episode

Raphael Bob-Waksberg, writer Kate Purdy, and animator Lisa Hanawalt explain how they made “Time’s Arrow.”