As the would-be leader of the opposition to the resistance to the opposition, Jordan Klepper joined the crowd at Donald Trump’s August 22 Phoenix rally with a mission in mind: Convince Americans to sign his petition to impeach Hillary Clinton. Though it’s impossible to impeach someone who is not in office, that doesn’t much matter to Klepper in this teaser for his upcoming Comedy Central series, The Opposition. The former Daily Show correspondent is far more concerned about the unsubstantiated rumors not covered by mainstream media, and getting the word out about the anti pho movement (he really isn’t into Vietnamese broth). The Opposition with Jordan Klepper premieres September 25 and 11:30pm.
Comments