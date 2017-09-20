Jordan Peele’s Next TV Series Will Be About Nazi Hunters, Obviously

Back in February, Jordan Peele signed a first-look development deal with Sonar Entertainment for TV content, and his first foray back onto the small screen after Get Out has just been announced. Along with Sonar, Peele will executive produce The Hunt through his Monkeypaw Productions banner, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It’s a period piece of sorts inspired by true events, and it will follow a group of Nazi hunters who assembled in the 1970s to seek vigilante justice against members of the Reich who fled to the United States and disappeared with the assistance of the United States government. The Hunt doesn’t have a home yet, but it sounds just right for some bold streaming network willing to step forth and place it in their original programming lineup.
