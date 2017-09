Latest News from Vulture

HBO Has Officially Ordered a Pilot for That Damon Lindelof Watchmen Series

Damon Lindelof previously hinted that work had begun on Instagram.

7:37 p.m.

Jordan Peele’s Next TV Series Will Be About Nazi Hunters, Obviously

This will be Peele’s first show under his development deal with Universal.

6:18 p.m.

8 Best New Songs of the Week: BTS, Björk, Wizkid, Son Little, More

BTS offer one of the best singles of the year in the band’s first major play for crossover appeal.

5:53 p.m.

Here Are 36 Perfect Seconds of Liam Gallagher Talking About Tea

“The little geezer doing the kettle.”

5:33 p.m.

Watch the Cast of The Good Place React With Shock and Joy to Its Big Twist

Kristen Bell filmed the cast as they learned the show’s season-finale twist.

4:33 p.m.

What the 19 Movies to Ever Receive an ‘F’ CinemaScore Have in Common

Mother! joins a small, motley group of auteurist misses and obvious clunkers.

3:43 p.m.

Finally, All of Will & Grace Is Coming to Streaming

See, not everything about 2017 is awful!

3:31 p.m.

Nicole Krauss on 8 Things That Inspired Her New Novel

From the secular spiritualism of Tel Aviv to her grandfather’s old photographs.

3:02 p.m.

A Look at the Movies Coming to the New York Film Festival

The uptown fest is hosting a handful of big U.S. or North American premieres.

2:56 p.m.

Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne, and Amy Poehler Are Making a Netflix Comedy

The eight-episode series is set during a “seemingly inescapable party” in New York.

2:52 p.m.

There’s Yet Another Contender for the Game of Thrones Prequel Throne

In the game of Game of Thrones prequels, you win or you die in development hell.

2:42 p.m.

Listening to MF Doom Is Still a Frustrating Experience

The reclusive rapper is releasing music at a steady clip, but is it any good?

2:16 p.m.

American Vandal Is the Most Realistic Portrayal of High School Ever

It’s also really, really funny.

2:00 p.m.

We Might Be Getting a Dark Horror Take on Sabrina the Teenage Witch on the CW

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is being eyed for the 2018–2019 season.

1:35 p.m.

What’s Underneath Dance Music’s Big Tent?

After Skrillex helped bring EDM to the pop charts, a whole new wave of artists are taking the genre in surprising new directions.

1:26 p.m.

Ben Stiller Punches Adam Sandler in The Meyerowitz Stories Trailer

Noah Baumbach’s latest film also stars Dustin Hoffman.

1:14 p.m.

Woman in Alleged Kevin Hart Sex Tape Denies Involvement in Extortion Plot

Montia Sabbag has spoken out, saying she and Hart were filmed without her consent.

1:00 p.m.

Watch Harry Dean Stanton Argue With David Lynch About Tortoises in Lucky

See it in theaters September 29.

12:54 p.m.

Oscar Futures: The Race Begins, But Who’s in the Lead?

There’s no overwhelming Best Picture front-runner, but these actors are leaping out ahead.

12:19 p.m.

The 13 Most Unbelievable Things That Happened on Gossip Girl

The true identity of Gossip Girl still makes zero sense.