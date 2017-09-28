HBO Will Adjust Veep Production ‘As Needed’ to Support Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who announced Thursday on social media that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer, learned of her illness the day after she won her sixth consecutive lead actress Emmy for Veep, according to an HBO source.

Although the diagnosis had nothing to do with the decision to make Veep’s next season its last, HBO will delay production as needed to support Louis-Dreyfus, the source added. In the meantime, the show’s writers will continue working on scripts.

“Our love and support go out to Julia and her family at this time,” HBO said in a statement. “We have every confidence she will get through this with her usual tenacity and undaunted spirit, and look forward to her return to health and to HBO for the final season of Veep.”