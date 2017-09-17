Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

After winning her record-setting sixth Emmy win for her portrayal of Veep’s Selina Meyer, Julia Louis-Dreyfus walked on stage to be gracious to her fellow nominees, and deliver a few digs about Trump. “We have a great final season that we’re about to start filming with a lot of surprises that our fabulous writers have cooked up,” Louis-Dreyfus said. “We did have a storyline an impeachment, but we abandoned that because we were worried that someone else might get to it first.” As a twist, perhaps Veep could introduce an outlandish storyline with a remarkably humane, articulate, and competent president next season instead.