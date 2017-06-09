Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Sir and Rumi Carter will have another friend to not hang out with. Kanye and Kim Kardashian West are expecting their third child, according to People. Because Kim struggled with high-risk pregnancies due to placenta accreta in the past, the couple decided to hire a surrogate.“The entire family is over the moon. Kim had been looking for a surrogate for months until recently when she found the perfect candidate,” a source told People. “Given her health scares in the past, Kim felt the need to hire a surrogacy agency that helped serve as the liaison in finding a healthy woman who would be a great surrogate option for her and Kanye. Both of them have been super involved in the process.” According to Kim, the couple’s two other children — North, 4, and Saint, 1 — don’t really get along, so maybe a new kid will help shake up the family dynamic.