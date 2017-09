Latest News from Vulture

9 mins ago

Steely Dan’s Walter Becker: A Perfectionist Who Always Sounded Human

Becker’s death was announced on Sunday.

1:10 p.m.

Twin Peaks: The Return Defied Nostalgia

Rebooted TV shows aim to satisfy us by revisiting the past, but Twin Peaks refused to play by the rules.

12:56 p.m.

Angelina Jolie Is Returning to Acting After Yearlong Hiatus

She told The Hollywood Reporter that she took a long break from work following her divorce from Brad Pitt.

12:11 p.m.

Kelela Debuts New Single ‘Frontline’ on Insecure

The sultry R&B singer is here to usher us into fall.

10:49 a.m.

Watch Jay Z Lead Fans to Sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to Beyoncé

“This is a special moment,” Jay Z tells the crowd at the Made in America Festival.

10:42 a.m.

Indiana Jones 5 Will Definitely Not Include Shia LaBeouf

The screenwriter confirmed that Mutt is out.

10:23 a.m.

The 5 Definitive Answers in the Twin Peaks Finale

Even if you’re confused by the finale, David Lynch did provide some answers.

9:51 a.m.

Twin Peaks Finale Recap: We’re Going Home

It is impossible to expect anything from David Lynch.

8:00 a.m.

Narcos Recap: Jungle Work

The boys are back in morally corrosive alliances!

7:00 a.m.

Touring the Children’s Museum With Asahd Khaled, the Busiest Baby in Hip-Hop

The 10-month-old child of DJ Khaled is probably the first baby to come out of the womb with a perfect Instagram presence.

2:33 a.m.

Insecure Recap: Breakdowns and Breakthroughs

Welcome to the dinner party from hell.

1:44 a.m.

Narcos Recap: This Is How We Do It

Narcos finally goes all-in on chaos.

1:01 a.m.

Lil Wayne Has Been Hospitalized Following Multiple Seizures

The rapper’s Sunday-night show was subsequently canceled.

12:50 a.m.

Our 8 Biggest Questions About the Twin Peaks Finale

What happened to Audrey?!

Yesterday at 11:12 p.m.

This Weekend Might Well Be the Worst Labor Day Weekend Box Office Since the ’90s

And The Hitman’s Bodyguard is reaping all the benefits.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Let’s Talk About the Twin Peaks: The Return Finale

Do you think this is David Lynch’s masterpiece?

Yesterday at 9:23 p.m.

Burning Man Attendee Dies After Running Into Festival’s Fire Ceremony

Aaron Joel Mitchell passed away Sunday after sustaining injuries during the festival’s Saturday-night burn.

Yesterday at 4:02 p.m.

Taylor Swift Fans Boo As She Avoids Them After Martha’s Vineyard Wedding

This might not be good for her reputation.

Yesterday at 1:54 p.m.

The Big Bang Theory Season 11 Trailer: What Happened After the Proposal?

Leonard may ruin things, as always.

Yesterday at 12:15 p.m.

Downsizing Trailer: Why Shrink Your Lifestyle When You Can Shrink Your Body?

Matt Damon and Christoph Waltz take the plunge.