Kelly Clarkson Has Gifted Us With Two Soulful New Singles Just in Time for Fall

Kelly Clarkson knows that you need her to get through the transition between summer and fall, and so she has released not one, but two new singles this bright September morning. The first, “Love So Soft,” is an upbeat, dancy number, with a video that feels like the world’s most psychedelic fabric-softener commercial. The other, “Move You,” is a sultry one, the kind of song that makes you want to snuggle under the covers, and also hook up under those same covers. Hooray for the continuing career of Kelly Clarkson, proof democracy can work.
