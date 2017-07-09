Latest News from Vulture

23 mins ago

Nathan Lane and Andrew Garfield’s Angels in America Is Coming to Broadway

The production was previously at the National Theatre in London.

10:24 a.m.

A Very Special RHONY Recap: Luann’s Dramatic Sit-down With Andy Cohen

RHONY’s Luann de Lessep finally talks about her divorce.

9:59 a.m.

Kelly Clarkson Has Gifted Us With Two Soulful New Singles Just in Time for Fall

“Love So Soft” and “Move You” are available in advance of her new album Meaning of Life.

9:00 a.m.

College Students Can Now Get Spotify and Hulu for $4.99 a Month

There’s never been a better time to avoid writing that paper.

9:00 a.m.

Home Again’s Hot Guy Is Too Beautiful for Its Hijinks (And Our Own Cruel World)

In Home Again, Pico Alexander is beautiful enough to be a Hillsong youth pastor and glowy enough to be a Glossier model. That’s the problem.

9:00 a.m.

The Complete History of Scary Clowns

▶️ There’s a historical reason that clowns in pop culture strike fear in the hearts of audience members.

9:00 a.m.

Dylan O’Brien is Ready to Talk About That Accident

Dylan O’Brien was groomed to be Hollywood’s next young leading man. Then a tragic accident made him question everything.

8:56 a.m.

ABC Casts Fan-Favorite Arie Luyendyk Jr. As the Next Bachelor in a Surprise Move

Sorry, Deanie Babies.

8:30 a.m.

Review: Game-Hunting Doc Trophy Refuses to Stoke Easy Outrage

It will leave you angry, sick, and confused — but not smug.

8:00 a.m.

Preview the Martha Stewart-Meets-Pee-wee’s Playhouse Set of Amy Sedaris’s Show

The backdrop of At Home With Amy Sedaris features a wig wall, a dual-purpose garden-graveyard, and much more.

1:12 a.m.

HBO Renews Real Time With Bill Maher Through 2020

He’s also getting another stand-up special and a retrospective with the network.

Yesterday at 11:33 p.m.

Jared Leto Is ‘a Little Confused’ by the Multiple Joker Movies in the Works

Same.

Yesterday at 11:04 p.m.

You’re the Worst Season-Premiere Recap: Look What You Made Me Do

Do Jimmy and Gretchen deserve happiness? Forgiveness? Love?

Yesterday at 11:04 p.m.

You’re the Worst Star Chris Geere on Jimmy’s Big Episode

“You can’t run away. If you do, you can’t run away forever.”

Yesterday at 10:35 p.m.

Younger Recap: To Tell the Truth

The sexual tension at Empirical Press just got kicked up a notch.

Yesterday at 10:05 p.m.

Lady Gaga Prepares for the Super Bowl Halftime Show in Five Foot Two Trailer

The documentary also reveals the singer’s personal struggles.

Yesterday at 9:30 p.m.

Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky Recap: Let’s Make a Baby

Everyone is far too forgiving of Jax’s misbehavior.

Yesterday at 9:10 p.m.

Rian Johnson Doesn’t Think Its a Star Wars Spoiler to Reveal the ‘Last Jedi’

Well, that was easy.

Yesterday at 9:06 p.m.

Numbers Are In And The Summer Box Office Officially Tanked This Year

If only Wonder Woman could just be re-released every month.

Yesterday at 8:26 p.m.

Gina Rodriguez Is Producing Immigration Dramas for CBS and CW

One show will be about a teenager who would have qualified for DACA.