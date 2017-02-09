Remember the time when Kendall Jenner starred in an inherently tone-deaf Pepsi ad? You know, the one that evoked protest imagery to sell some carbonated beverages? It was bad! So bad, in fact, that people genuinely questioned how it made it up the corporate ladder! Jenner has remained mum throughout the entire ordeal since April — even when Pepsi ultimately chose to pull the ad and apologize for putting her “in this position” — but in the trailer for the upcoming season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, we finally get a peek into her mind palace. And she’s not doing so well. “It feels like my life is over,” she explained to her sister Kim Kardashian, with Kim adding, “You made a mistake.” Fade to black. The rest will be revealed later this month.

Kardashian, ever the media-happy darling that she is, previously relayed on Watch What Happens Live that Jenner, her half-sister, ended up realizing the greater implications of participating in the commericial. “She totally understood at the end of the day and she felt really awful for it,” she told Andy Cohen. “She just wants to move on from it.” One day at a time.