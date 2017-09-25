Photo: CBS

Whether you’re a fan or a detractor, you have to admit: there’s something bold about a character-erasing time jump. Monday night’s season premiere of Kevin Can Wait not only pushed the show’s timeline forward over a year, it also addressed the Erinn Hayes-sized elephant in the room: the conspicuous absence of Hayes’ character Donna, erstwhile wife to Kevin and mother of the three Gable children. As reported this summer, Season Two features the demise of Donna, as Hayes has been written out of the show. However, as Buzzfeed’s Jarett Wieselman pointed out, Donna’s death is eluded to only very briefly and with regards to her still standing gym membership (to be fair, those things are very hard to get out of). The conversation then ends with a kung fu coupon punchline. So, if you were looking for any concrete answers about how or why Donna died, well, Kevin Can, And Will, Make You Wait. Provided the show addresses it at all, of course.

#KevinCanWait killed off Kevin's wife tonight & spent less than one minute talking about her death in the whole ep https://t.co/GxvcdO0gnC pic.twitter.com/CexQHJEQ23 — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) September 26, 2017

Meanwhile, the news that Hayes would not longer appear on the series came at roughly the same time viewers got word that James’ previous TV wife Leah Remini would become a series regular, in an apparent attempt to recapture that old King of Queens magic. After watching tonight’s episode, some fans did not refrain from letting the Scientology and the Aftermath host know they would not let Donna go gentle into that good night that easily.