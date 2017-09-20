Kirsten Dunst’s trippy stoner-chic movie Woodshock, made with the Rodarte sisters, is at least in part cinema verité. On Jimmy Kimmel Live, Dunst talked about how she accidentally smoked a joint that had been mixed in with the pot-free joints made for the movie, and got extremely high without realizing it. “We’re talking about Humboldt weed,” Dunst explained (the movie was shot in Northern California). “I don’t smoke full joints. This is, like, strong shit.” Hey, better to have that accident happen here than on the set of something like Requiem for a Dream.
