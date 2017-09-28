Kyra Sedgwick Knows You’re Not Going to Watch Her New Show

Photo: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Ten Days in the Valley premieres this Sunday. It’s about a Shonda Rhimes–level showrunner whose daughter disappears. But Kyra Sedgwick knows you won’t tune in to watch it. It’s okay — she’s not making a big thing of it — she just knows that you’re really busy and it’s not on your radar. The erstwhile Closer star told the Daily Beast a grim truth: In the Peak TV era, you know nothing about her new gig. “The biggest difference is that there’s tons more shows and there’s a lot more competition, you know? I also think ABC’s not doing a good job getting the word out there,” she said. “When I was doing The Closer, literally the two weeks before we aired, [former Turner Entertainment Networks president] Steve Koonin’s goal was that everyone living in a major city would be exposed to something about The Closer five times in a day. He used to run Coke, and he was the head of TNT marketing. And he made that happen. It’s great that I get to do interviews for this now, because I have a track record. But the truth is that no one knows [Ten Days in the Valley] is on. So that’s disturbing and scary.” Though now you know that you didn’t know that Ten Days in the Valley is on, which means you’ve learned that it is on, so well played, Kyra.