By

Tags:

Saoirse Ronan Is a Disaffected Teen in Greta Gerwig’s Lady Bird Trailer

Ah, the joys of Catholic school ennui. Coming from the indie-darling mind of Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird stars an intellectually and sexually frustrated high-schooler (Saoirse Ronan with a bad red dye-job!) who just wants to get the hell out of her banal California life and be with some fellow academics on the East Coast — you know, where writers live and work. The only roadblock in her plan? She’s probably not as intellectual as she thinks she is. We’ll see. It’ll be released on November 10.

Saoirse Ronan Is a Disaffected Teen in the Lady Bird Trailer

  • REGISTER
Sign up with a social account:

Don’t worry. We will never post to your social media account without your permission.

or create an account

We’ve sent a registration confirmation email to .

Please follow the instructions in the email within 48 hours to complete your registration.

Forgot Your Password?

Enter your email address or username and we’ll email instructions on how to reset your password.

This username or email is associated with a Facebook account.

Log in with your social account:
Check Your Inbox

We’ve sent you an email with instructions on how to reset your password.

Welcome! You are now a registered user of NYMag.com, TheCut.com, Vulture.com, ScienceOfUs.com and GrubStreet.com.

Want more? Subscribe to our daily newsletters.

  • Constant news updates on politics, business, media, and real estate.

  • Breaking news and analysis on all the latest TV, movies, music, books, theater, and art.

  • Get the latest fashion, beauty, and shopping news and recommendations.

No Thanks

We're sorry. You must confirm your registration within 48 hours of submitting your registration request. Please register again.

You are already registered. Please log in.

Reset Your Password

Enter a new password

Your password has been successfully changed.

Please log in.