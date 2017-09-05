Saoirse Ronan Is a Disaffected Teen in Greta Gerwig’s Lady Bird Trailer

Ah, the joys of Catholic school ennui. Coming from the indie-darling mind of Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird stars an intellectually and sexually frustrated high-schooler (Saoirse Ronan with a bad red dye-job!) who just wants to get the hell out of her banal California life and be with some fellow academics on the East Coast — you know, where writers live and work. The only roadblock in her plan? She’s probably not as intellectual as she thinks she is. We’ll see. It’ll be released on November 10.