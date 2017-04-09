Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella

Hope you’re happy, New York. (You are.) Lady Gaga sang in the pouring rain during her stop at Queens’ Citi Field last week, and as a result, she’s no shape to perform at her Monday night concert in Montreal. (Worth it) “To my beautiful fans. I couldn’t be more devastated that I am unable to perform tonight,” the singer tweeted this evening. “I sing this entire show live, and pride myself in giving it all, but when I sang in the rain at Citi Field I got sick and have been pushing through. I am so sorry to anyone who had their heart set on seeing me tonight. I love you. Xoxo, Joanne.” Is it fair that Lady Gaga gave her all to New York and now another city has to pay the price? (If you attended, you would know the answer is “extremely yes.”) The Joanne singer also tweeted out a promise to send down some of Montreal’s finest pizza to fans waiting at her hotel. (Honestly, also probably worth it. What else were you doing?)

I'm so sorry Montréal. We are working on postponing the show. Please read this message from my ❤️ below. pic.twitter.com/ktglIGpykL — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) September 4, 2017