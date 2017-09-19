Lady Gaga Gets Unfiltered in the Five Foot Two Trailer

What happened to Lady Gaga? About 25 seconds into the first full-length trailer for Gaga’s Netflix documentary Five Foot Two, radio DJ Zane Lowe poses a version of that question, asking about the cause for the character makeover Gaga’s undergone in the last five years. “Paranoia, fear, body pain, anxiety,” she answers without hesitation. How Gaga went from a polarizing pop spectacle to an even more polarizing pop understatement will be the focus of the film — “I can always bring my past with me. But I can never go back. You gotta leave yourself behind,” she says — centered around the last year in her life. During that time, Gaga has released an album and headlined the Super Bowl halftime show, but dealt personally with heartbreak and a battle with severe chronic pain that recently sidelined her tour. According to the trailer, little will be off limits. Gaga: Five Foot Two hits Netflix on September 22.