Lady Gaga Hospitalized Due to ‘Severe Physical Pain’

Lady Gaga was slated to perform at the upcoming Rock in Rio music festival in Brazil, but she’s been hospitalized due to “severe physical pain” and was forced to pull out of the event. The news comes shortly after Gaga attended the Toronto International Film Festival promoting the new documentary about her life, Gaga: Five Foot Two, in which she discusses the chronic pain she manages as a result of fibromyalgia; she posted tweets just yesterday talking about the pain-mitigating strategies she uses to address her condition.
