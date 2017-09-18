Lady Gaga Postpones European Tour Over Chronic Pain

Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

After being hospitalized last week and forced to cancel a show in Brazil due to complications from chronic pain, Lady Gaga has announced that she’s postponing the European leg of her world tour. Citing a recommendation from her doctors, Gaga’s six-week tour has been rescheduled for next year as she continues treatment for fibromyalgia. In a lengthy note to fans, Gaga says she plans to go further into detail about her illness, which she’s battled for years, when she’s able: “As I get stronger and when I feel ready, I will tell my story in more depth, and plan to take this on strongly so I can not only raise awareness, but expand research for others who suffer as I do, so I can help make a difference.”

She’s also denying accusations that she’s exaggerating the severity of her pain as an excuse to cancel shows. “I use the word ‘suffer’ not for pity, or attention, and have been disappointed to see people online suggest that I’m being dramatic, making this up, or playing the victim to get out of touring,” she writes. “If you knew me, you would know this couldn’t be further from the truth. I’m a fighter.” Gaga, who will show how she manages the illness in her upcoming Netflix documentary, notes that the trauma and pain resulting from fibromyalgia are “keeping me from living a normal life.”