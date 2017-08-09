Lady Gaga Says She’s Taking a ‘Rest’ From Music — But She’ll Still Be Creating

After offering her fans a revealing first look at Gaga: Five Foot Two, the new documentary chronicling the past few years of her life, Lady Gaga hinted that she’ll soon be receding from the spotlight — at least for now. During a press conference promoting the doc at the Toronto International Film Festival, Lady Gaga announced that she’ll be taking “a rest” from making music, per The Hollywood Reporter, saying she needs to “slow down for a moment, for some healing.” But Little Monsters shouldn’t panic, as the pop star says this is just a break. “It doesn’t mean I won’t be creating,” she said. “It doesn’t mean I don’t have some things up my sleeve.” Gaga: Five Foot Two, which depicts her process in making Joanne — her follow-up to Artpop, which was met with a lukewarm reception — as well as how she geared up for her Super Bowl performance, promises an intimate look at Gaga’s life, particularly her struggle with chronic pain. While the pop star did not say how long she’ll be away from music, maybe Gaga: Five Foot Two will have some answers. It debuts on Netflix on September 22.
