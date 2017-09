Latest News from Vulture

19 mins ago

Jim Carrey and Michel Gondry Reuniting for Showtime Series Kidding

Get ready for the comedy of existential collapse.

1:02 p.m.

Last Night’s South Park Commanded People’s Amazon Echos to Say NSFW Lines

Alexa, mute everything!

1:00 p.m.

Comedy Central Renews Trevor Noah’s Daily Show Through 2022

The deal is a massive vote of confidence in Noah, whose first months on the job greeted with mixed reviews and meh ratings.

12:52 p.m.

Raphael Saadiq on Insecure, Solange, and His New Album

Saadiq has been composing music for Insecure while he’s working on his new album.

12:28 p.m.

J.B. Smoove on Writing a ‘Good Bad Advice’ Book in the Voice of Curb’s Leon

The Book of Leon.

12:09 p.m.

Danielle Steel’s Desk Is Just a Giant Stack of Her Own Books

Iconic.

11:45 a.m.

American Assassin Is Aggressively, Flagrantly Not a Movie We Need Right Now

But it works better if you think of it as a Batman movie.

11:35 a.m.

Theater Review: A Grown-up Peter Pan From Sarah Ruhl

Struggling to take flight.

11:16 a.m.

The Shape of Water Is an Utterly Lovely But Complacent Movie

Del Toro’s influences have been distilled and reassembled into a stylized Girl Meets Gill Man fairy tale that shimmers with its filmmaker’s love.

11:01 a.m.

Why the Limited-Series Emmy Categories Need to Be Revamped

Too much TV means it’s time to rethink the way the limited series is defined.

10:47 a.m.

See Lakeith Stanfield and Mia Wasikowska Do Some Quirky Dancing for Spike Jonze

It’s an excerpt from Changers: A Dance Story playing at La MaMa Experimental Theater Club.

10:46 a.m.

The 7 Emmy Upsets Worth Rooting For

Will Ann Dowd win an Emmy for The Handmaid’s Tale?

10:36 a.m.

Selena Gomez Reveals She Got a Kidney Transplant This Summer

Her friend Francia Raisa was her donor.

10:29 a.m.

Hüsker Dü Co-founder and Drummer Grant Hart Dead at 56

He had battled kidney cancer in recent months.

10:25 a.m.

Sam Bee, Fred Armisen, and Carrie Brownstein Implore You to Stop Punching Nazis

They filmed a PSA for Full Frontal.

10:17 a.m.

Game of Thrones to Reportedly Shoot Multiple Endings So You’re Not Sure Who Dies

“They’re going to shoot multiple versions so that there’s no real definitive answer until the end.”

10:04 a.m.

Emmys 2017: Who Will and Should Win in the Drama Categories?

Will it be a big night for This is Us? Or is it The Handmaid’s Tale’s year?

10:00 a.m.

Julien Baker’s ‘Appointments’ Video Is a Poignant Depiction of Mental Illness

Turn Out the Lights is out on Matador on October 27.

9:51 a.m.

Red Sparrow Trailer: Jennifer Lawrence Hails From Russia, With Wigs

The film premieres March 2.

1:41 a.m.

Seth Meyers Questions the ‘Skeleton’ of Donald Trump’s Tax Reform

This metaphor could use some work.